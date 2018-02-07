A look at what the Toys R Us bankruptcy means for customers.

Three Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations in San Diego County set to shutter amid the company's nationwide bankruptcy reorganization plans began offering liquidation discounts Wednesday.

Toys R Us announced last month it would close approximately 180 stores across the United States, or 20 percent of its stores.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September, said the decision was based on increased competition and a shift in customers moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online.

At the time, Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said going-out-business sales would begin in February, with closures continuing through mid-April.

Those liquidation sales began Wednesday at select Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores nationwide including the following locations in San Diego County:





Toys R Us in Mission Bay (1240 W. Morena Blvd.)

Babies R Us in Mira Mesa (8181 Mira Mesa Blvd.)

Babies R Us in Vista (1990 University Dr.)





Employees at each one of those San Diego County locations told NBC 7 the current sale consists of a 10 percent discount storewide, with some exclusions.

A sales specialist at the Mira Mesa location said that discount percentage could increase as the weeks pass and the store gets closer to shuttering. That will depend on the liquidator and how products sell, the employee said.

In a press release, Toys R Us said closing sales at select locations across the U.S. would offer discounts as deep as 30 percent off "on top brand names across all product categories."

The discounts and deals offered at closing locations will be unique to each store.

"The closing sales will be operated by a consortium consisting of Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group. Store furniture and fixtures will also be available for sale," the press release stated.

The company said closing locations will continue to honor gift cards and customer programs like "Endless Earnings" and credit card specials.

For the full list of Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations closing nationwide, click here or browse the map below.