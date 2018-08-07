Tow Truck Driver Struck While Helping Remove Disabled Car

A tow truck driver was struck and seriously injured while helping remove a disabled car from a Spring Valley road early Tuesday.

A car was being loaded onto the tow truck at a ramp from southbound State Route 125 to Jamacha Road just after 3 a.m. when another vehicle collided with the tow truck.

The tow truck driver was standing on the right shoulder, next to his truck at the time. He suffered major injuries and was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Chrysler Sebring turned to the right as he exited the off-ramp, CHP officers said. The driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

No other information was available.

