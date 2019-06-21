Tourist Killed by Runaway Smart Car at San Diego Campground

A man visiting a campground in San Diego was killed Thursday when his Smart car rolled over him as he tried to unhitch the vehicle from a motorhome, officials said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said the man – a 71-year-old from Federal Way, Washington, whose name was not immediately released – had just returned to the U.S. from a trip to Mexico and was staying at a campground in Potrero, an area in southeastern San Diego.

He had been driving a motorhome and towing a Smart car. After parking the motorhome at the campground, Christy said the man began to uncouple the hitch between the rear of the motorhome and the Smart car.

However, he had forgotten to set the emergency brake on the car.

When the hitch was released, the car began to roll. Christy said the tourist ran to the car and tried to stop it from moving, but “was overcome by its momentum.”

The Smart car rolled up and over the man, pinning him underneath. Christy said Good Samaritans ran over and tried to lift the car off the man, but just couldn’t do it.

CHP officials and firefighters were called to the campground and were able to lift the car off the man using jacks. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, Christy confirmed.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the tourist’s name once his family has been told of his death.

Christy said alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected in this case.