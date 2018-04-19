 Prognosis Good: Tortoise Recovers After 4K Surgery to Cracked Shell - NBC 7 San Diego
Prognosis Good: Tortoise Recovers After 4K Surgery to Cracked Shell

By Christina Bravo

2 hours ago

A tortoise that cracked its shell after falling off a 10-foot wall in Fallbrook is recovering after vets used screws, zip ties and denture material to repair it.
