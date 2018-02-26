New Threat, New Arrest Involving Torrey Pines HS: SDPD

San Diego police announced the arrest of a second teenager accused of making a threat to the staff and student body of Torrey Pines High School.



The arrested announced Monday is not related to the threat reported last week, police said.

A teenager, 17, who is a former student of Torrey Pines High School is accused of threatening to conduct a shooting at the school, police said.

On Friday, Feb. 23, police were notified about another threat.

14-year-old Student Detained After 'Verbal Threat'

SDPD said they have detained a Torrey Pines High School freshman after he made a "verbal threat." NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

“Within about two hours they had him in custody,” said SDPD Northwestern Division Acting Capt. Paul Phillips.

Officers searched the teen's home and found no firearms.

The teenager was arrested and taken to the San Diego Juvenile Hall Detention Facility, police said.

"We're not messing around with these. We take this stuff seriously," Phillips said.

Last week, NBC 7 reported on the suspension and detention of a 14-year-old freshman who made verbal and written threats to harm others, according to San Diego police.

The nature of the threat was not made clear. The freshman was taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall.

There were no weapons found in the freshman student's home, police said.

Phillips said there is no indication that the two teens even know each other.