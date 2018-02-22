Torrey Pines HS Freshman Being Questioned After 'Verbal Threat'

A Torrey Pines High School student was being questioned by police Thursday after making a verbal threat, police said.

San Diego police detained the 14-year-old freshman at his home Thursday, SDPD said. The student was being questioned at about 1:50 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The nature of the verbal threat was not immediately clear. SDPD said there was no further threat to the school.

No other information was available.

