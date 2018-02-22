Torrey Pines HS Freshman Being Questioned After 'Verbal Threat' - NBC 7 San Diego
Torrey Pines HS Freshman Being Questioned After 'Verbal Threat'

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    A Torrey Pines High School student was being questioned by police Thursday after making a verbal threat, police said.

    San Diego police detained the 14-year-old freshman at his home Thursday, SDPD said. The student was being questioned at about 1:50 p.m.

    No arrests have been made. 

    The nature of the verbal threat was not immediately clear. SDPD said there was no further threat to the school.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

