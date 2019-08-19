Co-Workers Identify Couple Found Dead in Home as Qualcomm, Scripps Research Institute Employees

NBC'7 Liberty Zabala reports on the discovery of a man and a woman inside their Torrey Highlands home on Saturday. A Qualcomm employee said the man found dead inside was a colleague.

A man who was found dead inside his Torrey Highlands home alongside his wife was identified by his supervisor Monday as a Qualcomm employee.

"His personality was very quiet. Always tried to get the best job done at work," said Murali Bharadwaj. "Always a very pleasing, very personable character."

The San Diego County Medical Examiner has not released the identity of the victims however co-workers of the woman found inside the home told NBC 7 she had recently retired from Scripps Research Institute.

The couple were supposed to catch a flight to San Francisco Saturday but when they failed to arrive, San Diego police officers were asked to make a welfare check at the couple's home on Via Rivera.

The married couple were found with trauma to the upper body inside their Torrey Highlands neighborhood at approximately 10 p.m., according to a San Diego Police Department spokesperson.

When officers looked through a window, they saw someone on the floor in the living room.

No one was found in the home, police said, and the contents of the home did not appear to be disturbed.

Torrey Highlands is a residential area south of State Route 56 and west of Black Mountain Road and Interstate 15.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.