Slightly Stoopid, Vince Staples, Miguel Headline New Wonderfront Festival

In March, we left you wondering which artists would play Wonderfront, the new San Diego music festival that boasts local sports luminaries Tony Hawk, Trevor Hoffman and Rob Machado as brand ambassadors.

Well, the mystery is (mostly) over, because Hawk and Hoffman were on hand Monday in the Gaslamp to announce details about the new music festival. Spread across more than seven stages along the downtown waterfront, the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival on Nov. 22-24 will feature San Diego stars Slightly Stoopid as well as indie/electronic pop acts MGMT, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Walk the Moon and X Ambassadors; R&B/hip-hop icons Miguel, Vince Staples, Tyga and Busta Rhymes; Latinx artists Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Angeles Azules, Ximena Sariñana and Victoria La Mala; reggaeton specialists Don Omar and Nicky Jam -- and many others.

No surprise that reggaeton will feature prominently, but more electronic vibes will be set by Big Gigantic, Thievery Corporation and DJ Z-Trip -- plus, EDM stars Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, 3LAU, Chrome Sparks and Gioli & Assia.

SoCal punk rockers Pennywise, X, Suicidal Tendencies, the Vandals; pop rock crowd pleasers Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals and Michael Franti & Spearhead; and locals Earthless, Goldfish, Schizophonics, the Routine and Tribal Seeds should get the hometown crowd amped as well.

By the way, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, X, Vandals and DJ Z-Trip are scheduled to play Hawk’s Huckjam Stage, performing alongside some of the best professional skateboarders in the world (including Hawk himself), who will be tricking out the HuckJam Ramp.

But that's just Phase 1 of the lineup announcements, representing 80+ acts that will descend on the bay in November. How many more will they add in Phase 2?

“Our goal with this lineup was to have it stacked from start to finish each day with great artists," festival co-founder Paul Thornton said in a press release. "So, it’s hard to really call any certain bands our headliners as so many bands on this festival are headliners in their own right. We’ve had a tough time fitting so many great bands across so many genres into the number of stage slots available. We also wanted a great mix of artists across the time slots so that not all the bigger names were just playing at the same later times. We really appreciate the artists who have worked with us to make that possible.”

With the help of fellow co-founder and Pechanga Arena General Manager Ernie Hahn, Thornton brought Hawk, Hoffman and Machado onto the festival team early as investors and brand ambassadors, giving the Wonderfront lineup local legitimacy with Coachella caliber artists and a diverse array of genre-based appeal.

Various bayfront venues involved include Broadway Pier, Bayfront Park, Embarcadero Marina Park North and South, Ruocco Park, and Seaport Village -- complete with ferries to take attendees between the two ends of the event. According to organizers, capacity for the festival will be 30,000, with single-day and weekend passes, VIP access, yacht parties, hotel packages, meet-and-greets, and other ticketing options available in early May. Three-day passes will be $225. Go here for more information and to sign up for first access to tickets.

While we all wait for Phase 2, check out the full Phase 1 lineup below.

3LAU

Alice Merton

Allie X

Aminé

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Ari Lennox

Bad Suns

Banda Los Sebastianes

Bas

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Big Gigantic

Big Wild

Bob Moses

BoomBox

Broods

Bryce Vine

Busta Rhymes

CAPYAC

CHESCA

Chrome Sparks

CNCO

COFRESI

Common Kings

Diamante Eléctrico

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

DJ Z-Trip

Donna Missal

Don Omar

DUCKWRTH

EarthGang

Earthless

English Beat

Exmag

Fakear

Flatbush Zombies

Ghost Light

Gioli & Assia

Goldfish

Grace VanderWaal

Grandson

Haddon Cord

Henry + The Invisibles

Hippo Campus

Japanese Breakfast

Jonas Blue

Jordan Hollywood

Lil Baby

Lil Dicky

Los Angeles Azules

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Manchester Orchestra

Marie Monti

MGMT

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Miguel

Moon Taxi

Nicky Jam

Parquet Courts

Pennywise

Pepper

Phantogram

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Reykon

Rob Machado & Friends

Schizophonics

SFM

Slightly Stoopid

SoDown

STS9

Suicidal Tendencies

SunSquabi

The Knocks

The Routine

Thievery Corporation

TOKiMONSTA

Tribal Seeds

Tyga

Vandals

Victoria La Mala

Vince Staples

Walk the Moon

Wild Prxfits

X

X Ambassadors

Ximena Sariñana

Zion & Lennox

