Billionaire Tom Steyer Will Not Run for Office in 2018

California billionaire Tom Steyer will not run for elected office in 2018, he announced Monday, but plans to spend millions supporting Democratic candidates in key races.

The mid-term elections will be a “fierce battle for the soul of America,” Steyer said.



“We will organize. We will march. We will vote to protect what truly makes this country great,” he said.

He vowed to spend $30 million through NextGen America to recruit young voters in the hopes of winning House seats for the Democratic party.

In 2017, Steyer launched a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Democratic Party financier and environmental activist called the effort an "incredibly sober and serious mission."

“By my count, Donald Trump has committed at least eight impeachable offenses,” Steyer said Monday.



However, critics said the $10 million Steyer spent on an ad campaign to promote the effort was to boost the billionaire's profile among voters prior to announcing a run for either governor or U.S. Senate.

At 60, Steyer is worth an estimated $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. He made his name running hedge fund Farallon Capital.

In the last five years, Steyer has turned his attention to environmental and political issues.

The Yale alum got his MBA from Stanford and currently lives in San Francisco, California with his wife, Kat Taylor.