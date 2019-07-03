NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke with an employee at a nearby bar who said her maternal instincts kicked in when she saw the victims outside. (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)

Woman in Right Place at Right Time Helps Victims of Fiery Crash in National City

A toddler underwent surgery Wednesday for burns he received in a fiery multi-car crash on Interstate 8, the family told NBC 7.

Three-year-old Erick and his stepfather, Alonso Godina, were two of nine people injured when three cars crashed and burst into flames on the freeway near Main Street Monday evening.

Betty Rios told NBC 7 that her nephew suffered burns to his lower back and legs but that he was in stable condition after his surgery at UC San Diego Medical Center's Burn Center.

Alonso Goldina suffered the same burns and will remain in the burn unit for at least four weeks before he can be moved to another facility, Rios said.

All Victims Expected to Survive After Fiery Crash on the I-5 in National City

The family was traveling back from Tijuana, Mexico, where they were visiting Godina's wife -- as they do every weekend -- when they crashed.

California Highway Patrol said a stalled pickup truck may have caused the collisions.

All nine victims were treated at UC San Diego Medical Center and were expected to survive, CHP said. Five were treated for burns, including the toddler, and seven suffered what were considered major injuries.