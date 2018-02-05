Trial Begins in Alpine Toddler's Death

Attorneys presented opening statements Monday in El Cajon as trial begins for an Alpine man accused of killing his girlfriend's toddler.



Wiliey Foster was the last person to see 18-month-old Leah Brown-Meza alive according to prosecutors. Her body was discovered inside a motorhome parked outside of a home on Hunter Lane on Dec. 6, 2016.

In the days before her death, the toddler suffered severe and extensive brain bleeding, a broken arm and a burn to the bottom of her foot, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The night before the toddler's body was discovered, Foster told his girlfriend, Lillie Brown, he had put her daughter to bed in the motorhome and then spent some time playing video games in the main house, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators.

Leah's mother awakened at about 11:30 a.m., pulled the blanket off the toddler and noticed she was blue and cold, according to investigators.

The defendant called his mother and asked what to do and they were told to call 911.

The child's mother Lillie Brown, a member of the Viejas tribe, was originally charged with three counts of willful cruelty to a child with great bodily injury and/or death.

Patterson testified that Brown told investigators she never hurt her baby and she was not present when her daughter was abused.

Foster, Brown's boyfriend, faces charges of murder and assault on a child with force likely to produce great bodily harm or death.

The defendant said he put Leah to bed at 9:30 p.m. and checked on her the next morning at 6 a.m. and the child was fine, according to investigators.



Prosecutors said blood stains were found on a tank top and shorts owned by Foster and were shown to match the victim.

When Foster was informed investigators would need to process his clothes, he became upset, according to testimony in a pretrial hearing.

The child's biological father, a member of the Jamul Indian Village, shared joint custody with Brown. Leah was the great-granddaughter of the man who led the tribe over three decades and helped establish it as a band in the Kumeyaay Nation.

Leah's paternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Meza, is currently the Vice Chair for the Jamul Indian Village, one of 13 bands of the Kumeyaay Nation. He served as Chair of the tribe for more than 30 years and was instrumental in getting the band recognized by the federal government.