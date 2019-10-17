NBC 7 Launches 'Today in San Diego': A Daily Morning News Podcast - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

NBC 7 Launches 'Today in San Diego': A Daily Morning News Podcast

Published Oct 17, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7 Launches 'Today in San Diego': A Daily Morning News Podcast

    Subscribe to "Today in San Diego" on your favorite podcast network: iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyand Stitcher

    Get caught up with the local news of the day every weekday morning with NBC 7's newest podcast, "Today in San Diego." 

    In 5 minutes or less, you are in the know on the go. Updated by 5 a.m., it features news stories from Greg Bledsoe & Marianne Kushi and First Alert Weather from Sheena Parveen.

    Get Today in San Diego conveniently delivered to you each morning.

    Subscribe on your favorite podcast network: iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher

    NBC 7 news is Coverage You Count On from any platform.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices