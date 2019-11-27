Tips for Navigating Political Talk During Thanksgiving Dinner

NBC 7's political news duo Alex Presha and Danny Freeman joined a political adviser and her family for Thanksgiving meal prep and discussed a taboo table topic: politics. (Published 3 hours ago)

Pass on Politics at the Table This Thanksgiving

When it comes to taboo table topics at Thanksgiving, politics is usually at the top of that list.

With the impeachment inquiry ongoing and the 2020 election right around the corner, chances are you won't be able to get away from the conversation this year.

Fear not, because NBC7 visited with San Diego political analyst Laura Fink's family for tips on how to deal with holiday hot topics.

For Fink’s part, she says you shouldn't try to avoid it.

"Ultimately, you have to talk about politics if you want to get real," Fink said. "So, what we want to make sure we do is not only to talk about it, but talk with civility."

She says it's important that everyone feels heard.

Another important tip: have "off-ramps." Those are conversation changers that can diffuse tense conversation. An example of this could be sports talk.

"Kids are universal," Fink said. "Pets are a great off-ramp too."

Also, keep in mind who is sitting next to you.

"You know if you sit next to a couple of aunts, a couple of members, you know you're talking politics," Fink said.

So, if that's the case, it may be best to refrain from name-calling and if you have a sharper tongue after a few drinks, she says it might be a good idea to cut back on alcohol as well.