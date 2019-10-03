Tips for Donating to your Favorite Charity

Whether it is a charity helping with disaster relief, or it is a group helping to save animals, we often follow our heartstrings when donating to charity. And that's why Linda Kirimi, with the San Diego Better Business Bureau, says you need to do your homework.

"So you want to make sure that your hard-earned money is going to the right place," said Kirimi.

Donating to a charity is a great thing to do, but how do you know your money is really going to make a difference?

Here are some simple things you should do to ensure your money goes to help a good cause.

Confirm the charity's actual name. Many scammers create fake charity names that mimic actual charities.

When you get a phone call or meet a person who is requesting a donation, resist pressure to give on the spot, you can always give later.

Press for specifics, if the charity says it is helping cancer patients find out what exactly they are doing to help.

Check websites for basic information like mission statements and finances. Most charity websites show their finances so you can see where their money goes.

"If they are transparent, it's a good sign," said Kirimi, "if they don't want to share information, then these are red flags."

Keep a close eye on how much of your money actually goes to the charity's clients. See if the organization is registered with the state. And check if its record is clean.

You are donating so you can get a tax break? Remember, only donations to legitimate, registered charities are tax-deductible, and contributions to crowdfunding sites rarely get you a deduction.

Did you get a request to give from a friend and family member on social media? Don't assume they have vetted the charity.

Check out Give.org, which has charity reports on many charities in the U.S.

Your extra effort will make sure your money is really helping a good cause.