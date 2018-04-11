Tips for Avoiding Tax Scams This Year

The IRS never asks for credit card information over the phone. NBC 7 Responds' Consumer Bob reports.

The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching.

And while many people dread the April 17 deadline, con-artists are looking forward to it. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers about scammers who use the looming tax deadline to trick unsuspecting people into making phony payments.

NBC 7 Responds has a few tips to avoid those tax scams.

The IRS prefers to contact taxpayers by mail. A call may come later but the first correspondence is almost always through the mail. One thing is for certain, the IRS said they will never attempt to contact taxpayers on their social media websites. Under no circumstances would the IRS call you and demand an immediate payment. If a person who claims to be an IRS agent uses foul language or threatens arrest or deportation, hang up the phone. They are not who they say they are.

Be suspicious if an IRS agent appears to be pressuring you to make a decision. The IRS tells NBC 7 Responds they will always provide you with time to respond to requests and most often you will be given a chance to appeal their decision.

If someone asks you pay your tax debt through a wire transfer, or with gift cards, don’t do it. The IRS will always notify you before your debt is sent to a collection service.

There is some good news. According to an IRS report, the number of identity theft cases involving taxpayers dropped 40-percent last year. Despite the decrease, the IRS said taxpayers need to remain vigilant.

For more information on tax scams or to report scam-like behavior, contact the IRS by clicking here.