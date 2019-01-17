Tips Sought in Fatal Mount Hope Drive-By Shooting

Police on Thursday released the video of a truck that was involved in last month’s deadly shooting in Mount Hope in hopes of getting tips that will lead to the killer.

On Dec. 8, patrolling officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of 42nd Street and found two wounded men. One the men, Elisha Hunter, 32, later died at the hospital, according to the San Diego Police Department.

An investigation showed that the shots came from a white Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pick-up truck that drove down 42nd Street and fired multiple shots at the men.

The video captured the truck and the unidentified occupants of the truck. San Diego County Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call (888) 580-8477.