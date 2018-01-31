Elizabeth Sullivan, a U.S. Navy wife and mother of two living in San Diego, vanished in mid-October 2014. Almost exactly two years to the date of her disappearance, her body was found floating in the water near Liberty Station. Here’s a look at major moments in her case.

Oct. 14, 2014: Elizabeth Sullivan Reported Missing

On Oct. 14, 2014, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced that Elizabeth Sullivan had been reported missing. Police said Sullivan was last seen on Oct. 13, 2014, at her home near Liberty Station. She sent a text message from her phone that day – the last contact her friends and family ever had with her. Sullivan’s phone was then turned off. Police said Sullivan’s car was found at her home.

It’s unclear what transportation – if any – she used on the day she vanished. Sullivan was a married mother of two girls, ages two and four, at the time of her disappearance.

Oct. 19, 2014: Police Confirm Sighting of Sullivan at Liberty Station

On Oct. 19, 2014, police confirmed there had been a sighting of Sullivan reported at the soccer fields at Liberty Station. It is unclear when, exactly, Sullivan was spotted, but police confirmed the sighting two days after she disappeared. Police said Sullivan was wearing black stretch-style cloth pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Missing Navy Wife’s Body Found, Ending 2-Year Search

Two years after the mysterious disappearance of a San Diego woman and Navy wife, Elizabeth Sullivan, her body was pulled from the bay near Liberty Station. Sullivan was found less than a mile away from the place she was last seen. NBC 7’s Candice Nguyen reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016)

Oct. 21, 2014: Another Sighting of Sullivan Near Lindbergh Field

After being missing for one week, police confirmed another sighting of Sullivan on Oct. 21, 2014, this time near the San Diego International Airport and the Midway area.

November 2014: Sullivan’s Husband Speaks to 'People' Magazine

Sullivan’s husband, U.S. Navy service member Matthew Sullivan, spoke to “People” magazine in November 2014, saying he just wanted his young daughters to see their mother again. He told the magazine he and his wife were having marital troubles and he was allowing Elizabeth to “have her space.” He said she had been going out more often but had never been gone longer than overnight. “The girls need their mom,” Matthew told the magazine. “She’s never been gone this long. She’s been with them their whole lives, while I was at work or on deployment…she was always there.”

Nov. 8, 2014: Sullivan’s Father Begs for Her Safe Return

Almost one month after Sullivan’s disappearance, NBC 7 spoke with her father, Edward Ricks, who called his daughter’s case a “mystery” and begged for her safe return. Ricks traveled from his home in Virginia to San Diego to help search for his daughter. “I feel like she’s in trouble,” Ricks said. He pleaded for Sullivan to reach out to him and said he had faith that he could bring her home.

Responds City Council Members Call for Water Department Audit

August 2015: 10 Months Later, No Sign of Sullivan

Ten months after she vanished, police said there was still no sign of Sullivan, and her case had gone cold. Police said she was also known to go by the names Liz Sullivan; Elizabeth Ricks; Liz Ricks; Edie Salander; Edith Salander and Evie Salander. The SDPD said Sullivan’s family was looking for anyone who had made contact with Sullivan either in person, on social media or on other websites.

Nov. 9, 2015: Sullivan's Cold Case Profiled by NBC 7 Investigates

In November 2015, Sullivan's cold case was among the stories of missing San Diegans profiled by NBC 7 Investigates.

Oct. 6, 2016: Woman’s Body Found Floating in Bay

On Oct. 6, 2016 – about one week shy of the two-year anniversary of Sullivan’s disappearance – the SDPD confirmed police had found a woman’s body in the water near Liberty Station. The badly decomposed body was reported by a citizen and found floating in a channel near the shoreline at Farragut Road near NTC Park. The identity of the body was not confirmed at this time, pending an autopsy report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Father Pleads for Return of Navy Wife

A Virginia man is begging San Diegans to help find his missing daughter, 31-year-old Elizabeth Sullivan. The Navy wife and mother of two vanished Oct. 13. But as NBC 7's Danya Bacchus reports, this man says he's not stopping until he brings her home. (Published Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014)

Dec. 7, 2016: Body in Bay Identified as Sullivan

On Dec. 7, 2016 – two years and two months after Sullivan’s disappearance – police confirmed the body found in the bay in October 2016 was that of the missing Navy wife. Investigators said the mysterious case is far from over, as there are no persons of interest yet linked to Sullivan’s death at this point. Police are seeking the public’s help in piecing together what happened to Sullivan. “Finding a body after two years, you could imagine this is a complex investigation,” Lt. Holden, of the SDPD, told NBC 7.

February 2017: Police Reports Reveal 911 Calls From the Sullivans

In February 2017, police reports obtained by NBC 7 showed that Matthew had called 911 on the same day Elizabeth vanished. He reported his wife was “going to frame him and have him arrested,” and also claimed she had made a mess at their home.

NBC 7 also discovered records from another 911 call made by Elizabeth in March 2014. In that call, she told authorities there was a history of domestic violence in her marriage and that she and Matthew had been arguing over custody of their children and child support. Per the police report, she told officers she was concerned that their March 2014 fight may escalate. At that time, Matthew told the SDPD that his wife had drained their shared bank account.

A final call to 911 was made on Oct. 14, 2014, from the Sullivans’ home by a friend concerned over Elizabeth’s whereabouts. The friend told police Sullivan was “very afraid” of her husband.

At this point, however, police said Matthew was not considered a suspect in Elizabeth's disappearance or murder.

Jan. 31, 2018: Matthew Sullivan Arrested for Elizabeth Sullivan's Murder

More than three years after Elizabeth's disappearance, the SDPD announced Matthew had been arrested on Jan. 31, 2018, for the murder of his wife. Matthew was taken into custody by local police outside his home in Wyoming, Delaware. He will be extradited to San Diego to face charges for Elizabeth's killing.