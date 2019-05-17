Timeline: Recent Hash Oil Lab Busts in San Diego County

The DEA has taken down 19 hash oil labs in San Diego County so far this year, including four that made the news in May.

There were 31 found in 2018 and 27 in 2017, according to the DEA. Some were discovered during law enforcement raids, and others were found only after malfunctions caused explosions and fires that caused insurmountable damage and severely injured people nearby.

This timeline details some recent discoveries and the injuries, damage, and neighborhood fear they've caused.

Mira Mesa - May 5

A two-story home on Sunny Meadow Street in Mira Mesa exploded May 5, revealing a hash oil lab operation in the garage. Investigators found lab equipment inside, and nearly 100 butane cylinders outside – enough resources to produce up to four pounds of hash oil that could carry a street value of $72,000. Three people were injured, including one victim who suffered burns to 95 percent of their body. The DEA said the explosion could have been much worse.

Chula Vista - May 8

A DEA Narcotics Task Force raided a home on 2nd Avenue in Chula Vista and seized a butane hash oil lab and fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid. According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to cause a lethal overdose. One person was taken into custody.

Warner Springs - May 16

DEA agents arrested four people after they searched 30570 Chihuahua Valley Road and found three trailers that housed a sophisticated lab approximately 15 times larger than the one linked to the Mira Mesa explosion.

El Cajon - May 16

Hours after the raid in Warner Springs, firefighters responded to a fire at a warehouse on El Cajon Boulevard in El Cajon and found various chemicals once they put out the blaze. A hazmat team and DEA agents were called, and they later confirmed the presence of an illegal hash oil lab. The fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the building and its contents.