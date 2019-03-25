Timeline Giant Pandas at San Diego Zoo

NBC 7's Gene Cubbison filed this report on September 11, 1996 after the arrival of Bai Yun and Shi Shi from China to San Diego. Zoo employees talked with Cubbison about the preparations in place for the first giant pandas to live at the zoo for an ongoing basis.

Here's a timeline of the giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo:

September 10, 1996: Bai Yun and Shi Shi arrive to the San Diego Zoo from the Wolong Panda Preserve in China.

August 21, 1999: Hua Mei was born in San Diego, the first panda cub to survive in captivity in the United States. She was the product of artificial insemination between Bai Yun and Shi Shi.

January 2003: Gao Gao arrived in San Diego as a new mate for Bai Yun. Born in the wild, he would go on to father five cubs at the San Diego Zoo.

August 19, 2003: Mei Sheng was the first cub born to Bai Yun and Gao Gao and the second cub to be born at the San Diego Zoo. He was moved to China at age 4.

February 2004: Hua Mei returns to China where she would live at the Wolong Giant Panda Conservation Center.

August 2, 2005: Su Lin was born to Bai Yun and Gao Gao as their second cub, and the third to be successfully raised in San Diego.

August 3, 2007: Zhen Zhen was the fourth panda to be born to the San Diego Zoo. She was later named by panda fans through an online poll.

July 2008: Shi Shi dies at the Guangzhou Zoo.

August 5, 2009: Yun Zi was born at the San Diego Zoo to Bai Yun and Gao Gao. Even though it was the fifth successful birth for the panda program, one veterinarian described it as "just as exciting as our first."

August 2010: Siblings Su Lin and Zhen Zhen were returned to China.

March 16, 2011: Panda Bai Yun pushed open a safety barrier between the keeper area and the animal's habitat. When a keeper tried to herd Bai Yun back into her living quarters, the panda grabbed onto one of the worker's legs with her jaws. The keeper was treated at a hospital.

July 29, 2012: Xiao Liwu was born to Bai Yun, her last cub. He continues to live at the San Diego Zoo with his mother. His name means "Little Gift."

June 2016: The zoo announced its eldest panda was suffering from heart disease.

October 30, 2018: Gao Gao leaves San Diego for China.

March 25, 2019: The San Diego Zoo announces the remaining two giant pandas will leave the U.S. at the end of April.

