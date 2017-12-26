Time to Recycle That Christmas Tree

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez explains how and when you can recycle our Christmas tree in the city of San Diego.

It's time to start thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree.

In San Diego, a program using trees to recycle them into mulch, compost and wood chips has been around for more than 40 years.

The service, provided by the city of San Diego and partners like "I Love a Clean San Diego" for residents of San Diego, can be found at several locations around the region.

They include:

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Dr. (lower parking lot)

Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr.

La Jolla - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mt. Soledad Road and Loring Street

Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

Miramar - The Greenery at the Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (north of state Route 52)

Mission Bay - Seaworld Drive at Pacific Highway

Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (in Gloria's Mesa parking lot)

Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot on the southeast corner of

Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Dr.

Rancho Penasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Rd.

San Diego State University - Parking Lot 17C off of Alvarado Rd.

Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr.

Tierrasanta - De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

University City - Swanson Pool, 3585 Governor Drive

Residents of San Diego can also cut their trees to fit inside their green waste container for pickup on collection day.

There are various drop-off locations around the county for residents of other cities. "I Love a Clean San Diego" has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code here.