4 Dead in Tijuana Shootout Were Kidnappers: Police

Four people were killed and a home was riddled with bullets in a shootout in Tijuana, Mexico.

Investigators were planning a news conference Friday to discuss what happened at a home on Adriatic Sea Street in the residential neighborhood of Santa Fe, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State police officers with the support of municipal officials and elements of the Mexican Navy confronted a group of armed civilians, who allegedly had a person kidnapped in Tijuana, the Ministry of Security reported.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Security, the government officials were fired upon when they arrived at the scene.

The person who was kidnapped was released while the four alleged kidnappers were declared dead in the shooting, according to police officials.