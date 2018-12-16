International water investigators will meet with Mexican counterparts Monday to discuss clean-up and repair efforts after a huge sewage spill in the Tijuana River Valley.

The meeting is expected to last most of the day and will mainly cover funding for continued repair of Mexico’s sewage infrastructure.

“It’s reached its life cycle,” explained Lori Kuczmanski, the Public Affairs Officer for the IBWC. “The pipes are 50 to 60 years old. They’re outdated and just old and ruptured.”

An estimated 6 to 7 million gallons of sewage began pouring into Imperial Beach every day from Dec. 11 until it was stopped on Dec. 14, IBWC said.