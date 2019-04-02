Tijuana Newlyweds Feared Border Closure Would Ruin Honeymoon in US

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he is 100 percent ready to shut down the southern border in order to block migrants from entering the country.

The President’s threat is now worrying travelers.

“I was really sad and I was really worried when we heard it,” said Daniela Mendoza.

Newlyweds Daniela and Edgar Mendoza are worried they would lose out on their honeymoon if the border shut down.

“I thought that if we weren't ready this morning that we wouldn't be able to cross the border,” said Daniela, a U.S. citizen living in Tijuana.

The couple got married this weekend in Tijuana and were excited to head to Miami to catch a cruise for their first trip together as husband and wife.

But, their excitement changed to nerves following President Trump's threat to the southern border.

“I was afraid to lose all my plans and all my expectation to the honeymoon because we were planning this for a long time,” explained Edgar.

The newlyweds decided to cross the border hours earlier in case they were denied access to the U.S.

The couple is related to a colleague at NBC 7’s sister station Telemundo 20.

“It’s crazy because there’s lines and it takes super long to cross the border already so with this everyone is trying to cross right now, so it gets crowded,” said Daniela.

The couple is among the thousands of tourists that frequent the southern border.

Along the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Tuesday there were dozens of spring breakers returning from trips and other tourists who feared getting stuck in Mexico.

“That would've cost me a lot of money and possibly my job if I had to stay here two weeks waiting for a decision from the Supreme Court or something,” said Curtis Blankinship.

Blankinship was visiting Tijuana from Oregon and said this uncertainty is making him think twice about future trips.