BREAKING:
4 Injured in Tijuana Hotel Explosion Near...
Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
California
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
SportsWrap
Entertainment
The SD Scene
Entertainment News
SoundDiego Local Music
California Live
Worth The Trip
San Diego Deals
1st Look
Open House
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
The Goods
Traffic
Contact Us
NBC 7 Commmunity
Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Access Live
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
67°
Connect
Social Media
Our Products
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Inside Look at Tijuana Hotel Explosion
By
Fabiola Berriozabal
5 PHOTOS
22 minutes ago
Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
WARNING: The following images may contain graphic content.
An explosion at a Tijuana, Mexico, hotel just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry left several people injured and forced dozens of others to evacuate the area, the city's fire department said.
About 50 Tijuana firefighters and first responders arrived on scene at around 10:30 a.m. less than a mile from the San Ysidro Port of Entry and just south of the Las Americas Premium Outlets.
More Photo Galleries
Guide Dogs in Training Take First Flight at Calif. Airport
San Diego Twin Gives Birth to Triplets, Sis Will Be Mom Next
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
San Diego Deals
Connect With Us
Employment
KNSD Public Inspection File
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Careers at NBC 7
Internships at NBC 7
© 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices