Inside Look at Tijuana Hotel Explosion

An explosion at a Tijuana, Mexico, hotel just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry left several people injured and forced dozens of others to evacuate the area, the city's fire department said.



About 50 Tijuana firefighters and first responders arrived on scene at around 10:30 a.m. less than a mile from the San Ysidro Port of Entry and just south of the Las Americas Premium Outlets.