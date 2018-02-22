Tighter Security at Multiple Schools Due to Threat

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports from Madison High School. Parents and students can expect to see more security as the San Diego Unified Police are investigating a shooting threat spotted by a student on a twitter bulletin board targeting three schools: Madison High School, Innovation Middle School and the Creative Performing and Media Arts School. Again, the district says they don't believe this is a legitimate threat, but as a precaution, they will have increase security at all three schools today. (Published Thursday, Feb 22, 2018)

