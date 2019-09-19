The mother of a toddler found dead inside a car in Tierrasanta in early August was taken into custody Thursday and booked at Las Colinas Detention Facility on child cruelty charges, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Police say Pricilla Harris, 24, called 911 from her home on Leary Street just before 1 p.m. on August 5 to report she could not find her daughter.

Within five minutes of hanging up, Harris called 911 again and said she found her daughter inside a car and the girl was in need of help.

Paramedics arrived within a minute of the second call, but it was too late. Her daughter, 21-month-old Scarlett Grace Harris, did not survive.

Child Abuse Unit Investigating the Death of Toddler Found in Car

Even though police investigators have not released information about what led to the tragic incident, neighbors in the Tierrasanta community are asking for answers. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has the details. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019)

According to the transcripts of the 911 calls, Harris told dispatchers she had taken the anti-depressant Trazodone so she could fall asleep.

SDPD Child Abuse Unit investigators took over the investigation the next day, but no charges were filed in connection with the little girl's death until Thursday.

Harris is charged with one count of child cruelty resulting injury or death and her bail was set at $1 million. Her arraignment is scheduled for September 23 at 8 a.m.

Two days after Harris's daughter died, two adults suspected of overdosing were taken from the home on Leary Street to an area hospital. Police confirmed Harris wasn't involved in the suspected overdose, but she was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Leary Street is located south of Tierrasanta Boulevard and west of Santo Road. The neighborhood is filled with housing used by U.S. personnel from local military bases.