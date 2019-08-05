Tierrasanta Toddler Dies After Mom Finds Child Inside Car - NBC 7 San Diego
Tierrasanta Toddler Dies After Mom Finds Child Inside Car

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A toddler died Monday in Tierrasanta after the child was discovered inside a car, San Diego police said. 

    The mother called police at 12:42 p.m. to report she had awakened from a nap and could not locate her 2-year-old child.

    The mother then called police back and said she had located the child inside a car. 

    Officers arrived to the location on Leary Street where the toddler was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m. 

    Leary Street is located south of Tierrasanta Boulevard and west of Santo Road. 

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

