Tierrasanta Toddler Dies After Mom Finds Child Inside Car

A toddler died Monday in Tierrasanta after the child was discovered inside a car, San Diego police said.

The mother called police at 12:42 p.m. to report she had awakened from a nap and could not locate her 2-year-old child.

The mother then called police back and said she had located the child inside a car.

Officers arrived to the location on Leary Street where the toddler was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

Leary Street is located south of Tierrasanta Boulevard and west of Santo Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.