Tierrasanta Toddler Dies After Mom Finds Child Inside Car

A toddler died Monday in Tierrasanta after the child was discovered inside a car, San Diego police said.
The mother called police at 12:42 p.m. to report she had awakened from a nap and could not locate her 2-year-old child.
The mother then called police back and said she had located the child inside a car.
Officers arrived to the location on Leary Street where the toddler was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.
Leary Street is located south of Tierrasanta Boulevard and west of Santo Road.
