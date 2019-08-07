Even though police investigators have not released information about what led to the tragic incident, neighbors in the Tierrasanta community are asking for answers. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has the details. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019)

San Diego police investigated reports of an overdose Wednesday at a home in Tierrasanta where a toddler was found dead inside a car just two days prior.

The San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 two adults were taken out of the home on Leary Street and transferred to a local hospital following the suspected overdose incident.

The mother of the 2-year-old girl who died Monday was not involved in the suspected overdose, police confirmed. She was, however, taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police told NBC 7 they did not know what relationship, if any, the two adult patients had to the mother or the toddler.

Neighborhood Feels for Family Who Lost Toddler Found In Car

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke with neighbors and has the latest details in the investigation. (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

Toddler Scarlett Grace Harris died Monday in a case that remains under investigation by the SDPD's Child Abuse Unit.

The tot's mother called San Diego police at 12:42 p.m. that day to report she had awakened from a nap and could not find her daughter. The mother called police back shortly thereafter and said she had found her toddler inside a car.

Officers went to the home on Leary Street and the tot was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

Investigators have not yet said if Scarlett Harris' mother left her in the car. They did not provide any further details as to how the toddler got inside the vehicle.

Leary Street is located south of Tierrasanta Boulevard and west of Santo Road. The neighborhood is filled with housing used by U.S. personnel from local military bases.

A neighbor told NBC 7 the toddler's death "hits home."

Toddler Found Dead in Car in Tierrasanta

Police responded to a call in Tierrasanta where they found a toddler in a car, who was later pronounced dead. NBC 7's Jackie Crea has the story (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

"It could happen to any of us. I'm a mother, we go through a lot being military spouses, you know, with our significant others, just in life in general and this is just so unfortunate," she said.