Tierrasanta Coffee Stop for NBC 7 News Today Team

Free coffee on us! The NBC 7 News Today team hosted a community gathering Monday at Industrial Grind in Tierrasanta.

“We just wanted to say thank you in person to everyone who gets up with us every morning! It’s so great to be able to show our appreciation,” Live Desk anchor, Nicole Gomez said.

NBC 7 shared coffee and tea with dozens of viewers and fans of the morning team.

“It’s nice to be able to talk to people who are on the other end and get their feedback about new things we’re trying. And to show that we are real, related people!” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said.

Some knew about the event, others were Industrial Grind regulars and a few were pleasantly surprised to see the whole morning team, plus free coffee.

Anchors Marianne Kushi, Greg Bledsoe and traffic anchor Whitney Southwick chatted with viewers, took plenty of selfies and signed autographs.

This was the second of four “Free Coffee Mondays.”

Last week was Agave Coffee and Café in Chula Vista.

Here's a list of the other locations where the NBC7 News Today team will be:

Monday, May 14 - Twiggs Bakery and Coffee House 4590 Park Blvd, San Diego, Ca 92116

Monday, May 21 - Butler's Coffee House 9631 Campo Rd, Spring Valley, CA



