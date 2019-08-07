Thunderstorms Possible in East San Diego County

Storm clouds developing south of the U.S.-Mexico Border could bring thunderstorms to San Diego's mountains and deserts Wednesday morning.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said NBC 7's Doppler Radar was seeing storms begin to push their way north into the Southern California region at about 8 a.m.

No watches or warnings were in effect during that time, according to the National Weather Service.

Fast-moving rain may hit areas of East County but will develop further east as the day progresses, Parveen said.

Mostly, the monsoonal moisture from the south will bring heavy cloud cover to the area. Parveen said those clouds will be slow to clear.

The deserts can expect temperatures in the mid-100s, while the mountains and inland valleys will see temperatures in the mid-80s. The coast will be about 10 degrees cooler, according to NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.

The NWS said dry and cooler weather was expected Thursday and Friday.