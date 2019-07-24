Flash Flood Warning Issued as Inches of Rain Pelt Potrero Area

A flash flood warning and a severe thunderstorm warning were issued Wednesday afternoon for south central San Diego County.

The National Weather Service said a thunderstorm over Potrero near Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard was bringing 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

Flash flooding was possible between 1 to 4 p.m., the NWS said.

The areas that could be impacted included Alpine, I-8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo, Tecate, Barrett Lake, Skye Valley, Japatul Valley and Dulzura. The storm was slowly moving to the northwest.

As the warnings were issued, two inches of rain had already been recorded in the area, the NWS said.

The heavy rain could cause flash fooding or cause damage to roofs and trees. Residents nearby were urged to move indoors and to the lowest floor of a building.

The summer downpours were caused by a high-pressure system over the southwest that was pushing tropical moisture to the San Diego region, creating hot and muggy conditions.

Temperatures were expected to reach into the mid-90s in areas like Alpine, Poway and Escondido with the coastal communities like Oceanside and San Diego hovering near 80 degrees.