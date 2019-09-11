Woman Has Rocks Thrown at Her Car While Driving on West Mission Bay Drive

A Crown Point woman says she had rocks thrown at her car damaging her windshield on Monday night. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

A Crown Point woman says she and her husband are lucky to be alive after they believe someone took aim at their car and threw rocks, nearly breaking their windshield.

Evgeniya Chadovich was driving down West Mission Bay Drive with her husband Monday around 10:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

“All of a sudden we heard a really loud pop and we see our windshield starting to break,” said Chadovich. “When I got home and looked at my car I saw the scratches on my hood and the holes in my windshield, I then realized someone threw rocks at my car.”

Earlier this year, NBC 7 reported that at least eight victims had objects thrown at them while driving near West Mission Bay Drive and Ingraham Street between November 2018 and March 2019.

Picture of Evgeniya Chadovich car with damaged shown on her window. She was driving along West Mission Bay Drive when she was hit by rocks.

Photo credit: NBC 7

According to police, another common theme in the crimes is the time when they happened: each took place between 9:45 p.m. and 12:10 a.m.

Drivers noting that the limited lighting made it hard to see who was throwing from above.

“I just thought ‘wow I’m so lucky that I kept driving and that I didn't swerve off the bridge and die’,” said Chadovich.

Chadovich did call police but did not file a report.

It will cost them about $300 to fix the windshield and they don't have an estimate on the hood yet, but they figure this is cheaper than their insurance deductible and it will avoid raising their rate.

“I think the easiest would be to light up some of these dark areas of street and to patrol the areas that police know have problem behavior,” said Chadovich.

The damages of the incidents reported earlier this year ranged from $300 to $5,000 in each case.