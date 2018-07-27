One-of-a-kind gourmet tacos, a decadent egg and bacon cinnaroll and a delicious meatball pie are three of the local dishes featured on Food Network’s new show “Comfort Food Tour.”

Co-hosts Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey will take viewers to three popular San Diego spots in three upcoming episodes: Betty's Pie Whole in Encinitas, Calif., chocolate bar and bistro Eclipse and Puesto in La Jolla.

The pair travels around America, looking for the most delicious and decadent comfort food that the country has to offer.

Their first stop will be at the Encinitas restaurant Betty's Pie Whole, an old-fashioned restaurant at 155 Quail Garden Drive named after the founder, Elizabeth Harris.

On the menu for Fey and Anderson: the Mama Jo's Meatball Pot Pie. The savory dish uses a delicious pizza dough crust. Inside, you'll find meatballs and three types of cheese.

If you're looking to give it a try, you can indulge in an individual pie for $8.95, or a full-sized pie for $30.

The episode, named "More Cheese, Please," will air at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jul 28.

Next, the co-hosts travel to two other San Diego staples: Eclipse Chocolate Bar and Bistro and Puesto. The episodes will air back-to-back on Aug. 4.

The pair visits Chef Will Gustwiler's Eclipse, a South Park favorite located at 2145 Fern St., to sample a beautiful, indulgent creation: the Egg and Bacon Cinnaroll. The brunch dish is a cinnamon roll topped with slices of Muscovado bacon, a fried egg and a chile-infused caramel sauce.

If you're looking to check out the decadent cinnamon roll, you can stop by Eclipse to get the plate for $10. Or, you can watch Anderson and Fey try the tasty treat on "Bacon on Top," airing at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4.

In the next episode, "A Symphony of Success," airing right after the previous episode, the duo will visit San Diego's gourmet taco shop Puesto to try their award-winning Chicken Al Pastor Taco. They'll stop at the restaurant's original location at 1026 Wall St. in the heart of La Jolla.

The one-of-a-kind taco is made up of a unique mix of ingredients: crispy, melted cheese, avocado, pina habanero pico sauce and hibiscus and chipotle tinga. It's held together with Puesto's handmade blue corn tortilla.

To learn more about the show, click here.