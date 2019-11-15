Three Cases of Tuberculosis Reported: County

The County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) notified San Diego County residents of three unrelated cases of tuberculosis on Thursday.

Two of the cases were reported at San Diego County Sheriff’s detention facilities and the third case was reported at a shelter that serves homeless adults, according to HHSA.

People were possibly exposed to tuberculosis at San Diego County Sheriff’s detention facilities between the following dates and times, according to HHSA:

Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, 2019 at the San Diego Central Jail Detention Facility

Sept. 6 to Sept. 15, 2019 at the George Bailey Detention Facility

Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019 at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility

Due to the possible exposure, the Sheriff’s Department is offering free testing for Sheriff staff and some individuals in custody, said HHSA.

HHSA also said that the agency is working with the San Diego Housing Commission and the Alpha Project to spread the word to people who may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a local homeless shelter.

The dates of potential exposure at the shelter are:

Aug. 20, 2019 to Sept. 9, 2019 at the 16th St. and Newton Ave. bridge shelter

The County Health and Human Services Agency is also offering free tuberculosis testing for volunteers and residents at the exposed shelter from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Newton Ave. bridge shelter.

Some of the symptoms of TB disease include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss, according to HHSA.