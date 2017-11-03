Three Arrested After Chase Involving a Stolen Golf Cart - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Three Arrested After Chase Involving a Stolen Golf Cart

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Helping Members of the Military Purchase Their Home
    NBC 7

    Three suspects were taken into custody after a stolen golf cart pursuit that began in the Golden Hill area of San Diego and ended in Logan Heights.

    The incident began at 10:10 p.m. on 28th Street and Broadway, according to San Diego police.

    Officers responding to a report of a stolen golf cart found three people inside the cart in Golden Hill. When they attempted to stop the driver, he drove off, leading to a chase.

    At one point, the three suspects ran off on foot.

    SDPD took the suspects into custody on 29th Street and Marcy Avenue. The golf cart was also recovered.

    There were no injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published at 11:23 PM PDT on Nov 3, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices