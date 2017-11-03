Three Arrested After Chase Involving a Stolen Golf Cart

Three suspects were taken into custody after a stolen golf cart pursuit that began in the Golden Hill area of San Diego and ended in Logan Heights.

The incident began at 10:10 p.m. on 28th Street and Broadway, according to San Diego police.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen golf cart found three people inside the cart in Golden Hill. When they attempted to stop the driver, he drove off, leading to a chase.

At one point, the three suspects ran off on foot.

SDPD took the suspects into custody on 29th Street and Marcy Avenue. The golf cart was also recovered.

There were no injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.