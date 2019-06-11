Threat Emailed to Poway HS Prompts Law Enforcement Search - NBC 7 San Diego
Threat Emailed to Poway HS Prompts Law Enforcement Search

By Christina Bravo

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Poway High School students were placed into secure campus mode Tuesday as law enforcement officers investigated a bomb threat that was emailed to a school staff member. 

    The threat claimed one or more explosives were hidden on campus, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Poway High School officials said the email threat referenced after-school hours. 

    SDSO deputies with K-9s were called in to sweep the campus at about 8 a.m. and parents were alerted to the increased law enforcement presence on campus. 

    Students were placed under secure campus mode, which means  classrooms are locked and access to campus is limited but instruction continues as usual inside classrooms, Principal Richard Nash said. 

    Several hours later, SDSO determined there was no immediate threat to the campus and the secure campus mode was lifted.

    The source of the threat has not yet been identified, SDSO said. An investigation was ongoing. 

    Nash said school operations would continue as normal on Tuesday.  

    No other information was available.

