City College Cancels Classes Due To Outage Affecting Thousands in Downtown

Thousands of customers in downtown San Diego were without power Friday morning.

The outage started around 11:15 a.m., affecting nearly 8,500 customers in Gaslamp Quater, East Village, Balboa Park and Golden Hills, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

San Diego City College canceled all of its classes Friday because of the outage, the school spokesman Jack Beresford told NBC 7.

"College Police are walking classroom to classroom letting people know the campus is now closed," Beresford said. "The district is also alerting students via email and text."

Power was restored to roughly 4,000 customers just before 12:30 p.m. The cause of the outage was still under investigation

No other information was available.

