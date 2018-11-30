City College Cancels Classes Due To Outage Affecting Thousands in Downtown - NBC 7 San Diego
City College Cancels Classes Due To Outage Affecting Thousands in Downtown

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego

    Thousands of customers in downtown San Diego were without power Friday morning.

    The outage started around 11:15 a.m., affecting nearly 8,500 customers in Gaslamp Quater, East Village, Balboa Park and Golden Hills, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

    San Diego City College canceled all of its classes Friday because of the outage, the school spokesman Jack Beresford told NBC 7.

    "College Police are walking classroom to classroom letting people know the campus is now closed," Beresford said. "The district is also alerting students via email and text."

    Power was restored to roughly 4,000 customers just before 12:30 p.m. The cause of the outage was still under investigation

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

