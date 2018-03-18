Thousands Party Downtown for St. Patty's Day

Security was tight for the 24th annual shamRock block party in Downtown San Diego on Saturday night, but for many revelers, it was green beer, music and having a good time.

The police presence was welcomed sight for Kennetha Perkins and her friend Britney Workman who are visiting from Phoenix, Arizona.

"I think it's nice," Perkins said. "It's kinda in the background but it gives you a bit a security."

San Diego Police Department's Capt. Mike Holden said the department spent weeks planning for this event and many security for the event is behind the scene and out of the public eye. He said the police's job was to keep the people safe.

"Our officers are down here to ensure the safety of everyone," Holden said. "We have numerous officers who are here right now and we'll have more officers come in as the night wears on."

ShamRock is one of the largest St. Patrick Day's celebrations on the West Coast. An estimated 20,000 people are expected to fill the Gaslamp District for the revelry.

"I'm going to rely on them to do their job and I'm gonna have fun," Christina Sauceda said.

Sauceda is also taking some personal responsibility in keeping everyone safe. She and her friends planned on taking Lyft and Uber home after a night of partying.

Holden said officers will out in force to make sure no one will be drinking and driving.

"We have checkpoints tonight as well as officers roving the city looking for DUIs," he said.