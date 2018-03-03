A ten-day festival highlighting the wonder of science and engineering kicked off Saturday in Downtown San Diego.

The rain didn't keep thousands of people from enjoying the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering's EXPO Day at Petco Park.

The event marks the tenth time the festival celebrating STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering and Math -- has been held in San Diego.

The 10th annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Expo Day kicked off the week-long event.

At the free event, hundreds of businesses and organizations set up more than 130 interactive exhibits allow children and adults to explore the wonders of the sciences.

Saturday's event was one of the largest one-day science expos in the United States and was expected to be attended by more than 75,000 kids, parents, teachers and industry leaders.

The EXPO kicked off ten days of science workshops and events taking place across the city.

For example, on Sunday, a presentation at the San Diego Central Library will showcase how math and science lends a hand to animation and video game design.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Children's Museum will show preschoolers the possibilities of engineering, and Robothink Chula Vista will teach young children how computers can bring to life the things you imagine.

For adults, Biocom will host Think, Drink, Science, on Wednesday, a networking event for young leaders at Cutwater Spirits. Guests can tour the brewery and play a science-themed version of the game Cards Against Humanity.

There are dozens of events highlighting STEM for this year's annual Festival of Science and Engineering. For a full list of daily activities visit www.lovestemsd.com.