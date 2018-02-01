The scene of the deadly fight near a grocery store in Spring Valley on Jan. 4.

A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a Spring Valley resident during a fight last month in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Thomas Jackson, 28, is accused in the killing of Aurice Turk, 25, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said Thursday. Jackson is being held at the San Diego Central Jail on one count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Jackson allegedly shot Turk on Jan. 4, just before 9 p.m., during a fight in the parking lot of an Albertson’s store at 9831 Campo Rd. Witnesses told deputies they heard gunfire during the altercation and saw several men running away from the scene.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Turk suffering from gunshot wounds, but no suspects. Turk was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Few Answers in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting

Investigators had been seeking the suspect for the past month. The SDSO did not release further details about the shooting or the motive. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can reach out to the department’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or the after-hours line at (858) 565-5200.