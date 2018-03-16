Third in Series of Storms to Drench San Diego Overnight

A bout of showers making its way into San Diego County early Saturday will likely leave the mountains dusted with fresh snow.

The third storm to plague San Diego County in recent weeks was expected to touch down in North San Diego County at about 1 a.m. Saturday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said. As the band of rain makes its way southeast, showers will increase in intensity.

The storm system is expected to have a similar pattern to its two predecessors with one exception -- this system will likely bring fresh snow to lower-elevation mountains, Midcap said.

Blustery conditions in the mountains prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory at 5 p.m. Friday. The advisory will last until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Snowfall is possible at elevations 4,000 feet and above.

Midcap said travel to and in the mountains is not recommended until after the advisory expires.

Because cold weather and heavy rain was likely overnight, Father Joe's Villages opened additional shelters for 250 homeless San Diegans at two shelters in downtown San Diego.

Showers were expected to let up as San Diegans wake up Saturday morning but a chance for short bursts of rain will last throughout the day, Midcap said in NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

"This system will rapidly clear up, pushing to the southeast, but we will be left with a few lingering clouds [Saturday]," Midcap said.

In all, the system is expected to bring about a half-inch of rain to San Diego’s coast and inland valleys. Heavier showers may bring the mountain areas up to 5 inches of rain or snow.