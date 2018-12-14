Thieves Steel $20K Worth of Tools from Veteran-Owned Business

The thieves came back a second time. NBC 7's Brittany Ford has the details. (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

A veteran-owned business in Chula Vista was the target of thieves this week who took more than $20,000 worth of power tools.

Edgar Deleon owns FedVet Construction, 3513 Main St. His work trailer, parked at his business’ parking lot, was broken into early Monday morning.

His surveillance camera was able to catch one of the thieves in the act shortly after midnight. A man was seen pushing a tool cart next to the trailer and using a bolt cutter to break into the trailer.

"It was a bit frustrating,” Deleon said. “I was shocked. I was upset as much as anyone would."

The tools are professional-grade tools that cost him thousands. Deleon, a Navy veteran, said he put his savings into the business, mostly on the high-end tools.

"It was more of disappointment because we worked so hard to get these tools,” he told NBC 7.

The suspected thieves, however, returned to the scene of the crime a few days later. Thursday afternoon, the camera caught the same pickup truck circling the parking lot.

“It was the same truck and one of our employees saw the truck and got that plate,” Deleon said.

Both the surveillance video and truck's license plate number have been turned over to the Chula Vista Police Department, but Deleon said the theft has put a damper on his holiday spirit.

"It' Christmas time people have different agendas,” he said. “If it was a money thing, If it was someone we knew, if they needed money, all they had to do is ask.”

Chula Vista police are still looking for the people behind the theft.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact the CVPD at (619) 691-5151.