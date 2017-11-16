A man in Otay Ranch said his family feels violated and unsafe after his home was burglarized Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, homeowner Eric Deas came home to a very unwelcome surprise.

"I see this big hole in my door. So right then and there, it dawned on me, something's not right," Deas said.

Thieves broke into his home and left destruction in their path. The crooks even went as far as dumping Tequila in Deas’ prized fish tank, killing almost all the fish within a few hours.

"My 12-year-old, she was crying last night because she's like 'Mommy, daddy, I don't want to stay here no more,'" he said, holding back tears.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's house showed the suspects and the car used during the incident.

That same car was spotted Wednesday night and led Chula Vista Police on a short pursuit before crashing.

During a search of the car, police found a shotgun, passports, a live rabbit, and even Deas’ remote controlled helicopter.

Deas told NBC 7 the suspects stole electronics, his family's passports, and social security cards. They also stole handwritten letters his late mother wrote to him--an item that means nothing to them, but the world to him.

Those suspects have not been arrested yet.

Four males were seen running from the car Wednesday night. They have not been arrested yet.