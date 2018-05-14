Thieves Steal Stockpile of Eid Gifts Meant for Muslim Refugees

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke with two people who helped gather the gifts and donations. (Published Monday, May 14, 2018)

Special donations for hundreds of children were stolen from a Mission Valley storage facility over the weekend.

The donations were supposed to be given to kids for Eid, a Muslim holiday similar to Christmas that happens after Ramadan.

The thief was able to get into the unit, picking through the donations only stealing new kids' clothing, new toys and shoes that were going to be given as gifts to refugee children in June.

“Now we have 500 kids with no gifts,” Explained Hajar Rochdi-Krim

“It was a shot to the heart because we’d been collecting items for Ramadan,” said Catherine Cavallo.

Cavallo and Rochdi-Krim are part of the Facebook group called "Helping El Cajon Refugees" that teams with other community organizations.

The donations they've collected the past two months were stored in the Mission Valley storage facility.

Having immigrated to the United States 20-years ago, Rochdi-Krim understands how donations and kindness ease the feeling of isolation.

They’re still trying to assimilate to the community, to society here. And any little we can give helps."

San Diego police canvassed the facility looking for clues.

They’re waiting to review video on surveillance cameras surrounding the buildings. Meanwhile, community members have taken to social media hoping to raise money to replace the stolen items before Ramadan ends on June 14.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to try and replace the stolen goods.

They have a special message to the suspect.

“They brought sadness to many of us. We forgive them and hope they see this and have a little remorse in their heart,” said Rochdi-Krim.

In addition to clothing, furniture and toys, organizers help connect the refugees with mentors and services they need.