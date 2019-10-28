Thief Steals Precious Guitars from San Diego Junior Theatre

A thief made off with instruments from San Diego's Junior Theatre production of "School of Rock" sometime after the production’s opening night performance last Friday at the Casa Del Prada Theatre in Balboa Park.

If you know the show, you know just how important to it the instruments are. The young actors rallied, but they are taking the theft of their instruments personal.

"There was some panic," Junior Theatre Executive Director Jimmy Saba said.

Two guitars were stolen from Junior Theatre actors Pita Birkbeck, 15 and Oliver Davis, 12.

Promotional photos were published with both actors playing their instruments before they were stolen.

Two other guitars were stolen from orchestra pit musicians, and a MacBook Pro laptop computer that was used as a prop was also taken.

Two of the guitars were left in the orchestra pit and two were left on stage that night. No one from the production was in the theatre after 11 p.m. and all the doors inside and outside the building were locked.

“A musician's relationship to an instrument is an intimate one. All these folks were using their own instruments,” Saba said.

Members of the production had just three hours before the next show when the theft was discovered, Saba said.

Still, they borrowed other instruments rallied, and Saturday's matinee did go on.

"It’s a temporary victory. There is still a lot of sadness. These instruments are missing, and they meant a great deal to the people who owned them," Saba said.

While the program teaches young people theatre, they also learn critical thinking and teamwork. If there were ever a need for those skills, with three shows left, it's now.

"Time is going to help a little bit but it’s never going to replace those instruments," Saba said.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating and the musicians and cast members are doing their best to find the stolen instruments.

Some are posting on social media and others are searching second hand music stores and online classifieds.

If you would like to help, the stolen guitars include a white Fender Stratocaster, a red Epiphone Archtop, a Fender Mustang bass guitar and a seafoam white Fender bass guitar.