The Who Announce San Diego Show

The Who, the legendary U.K. classic rock group, are making a grand return to San Diego during their upcoming "Moving On!" North American tour. On Monday, Jan. 14, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band -- helmed by founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend -- announced an autumn stop at SDSU's Viejas Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public via this link on Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. PST. A pre-sale for the Who's fan club begins on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. PST and ends the following day at 10 p.m. Various other packages and pre-sales are available. Visit the Who's official website for more information.
While it's been nearly four years since the group has performed in town, this particular tour promises to be rather unique. During each night of the tour, they'll be joined onstage by a local orchestra for an evening of music spanning their entire career.
Area fans might remember Daltrey's solo show at Bayside Summer Nights last year with the San Diego Symphony -- and it would seem the iconic rock band is eager to continue that type of collaboration.
In a press release, Daltrey promised the same epic show the band has always delivered: "Be aware, Who fans! Just because it’s the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full-throttle Who with horns and bells on."
The Who's Moving On! tour dates
- May 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
- May 9 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- May 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
- May 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- May 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- May 18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Cente
- May 21 – Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- May 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
- May 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
- May 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- May 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- June 1 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Sept. 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- Sept. 8 – Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Sept. 10 -Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- Sept. 13 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
- Sept. 15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sept. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Sept. 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
- Sept. 22 -Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- Sept. 25 -Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- Sept. 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Sept. 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
- Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
- Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
- Oct. 16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
- Oct. 19 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners
- Oct. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- Oct. 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place