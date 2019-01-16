The Who Announce San Diego Show

The Who, the legendary U.K. classic rock group, are making a grand return to San Diego during their upcoming "Moving On!" North American tour. On Monday, Jan. 14, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band -- helmed by founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend -- announced an autumn stop at SDSU's Viejas Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public via this link on Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. PST. A pre-sale for the Who's fan club begins on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. PST and ends the following day at 10 p.m. Various other packages and pre-sales are available. Visit the Who's official website for more information.

While it's been nearly four years since the group has performed in town, this particular tour promises to be rather unique. During each night of the tour, they'll be joined onstage by a local orchestra for an evening of music spanning their entire career.

Area fans might remember Daltrey's solo show at Bayside Summer Nights last year with the San Diego Symphony -- and it would seem the iconic rock band is eager to continue that type of collaboration.

In a press release, Daltrey promised the same epic show the band has always delivered: "Be aware, Who fans! Just because it’s the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full-throttle Who with horns and bells on."

The Who's Moving On! tour dates