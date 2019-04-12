Spin City: SD Digs in for Record Store Day

The almighty Record Store Day (RSD) returns! Offering up limited-edition titles, first-run releases and RSD-only exclusives (among other goodies), the annual wax-centric event takes over more than 240 independent record shops around the world -- including several right here in San Diego -- on Saturday, April 13.

Now in its 12th iteration, more than 500 items have been announced for this year's event, including an Aretha Franklin 7-inch box set; an alternate pressing of Bob Dylan's "Blood on the Tracks"; a mono pressing of Pink Floyd's "Saucerful of Secrets"; new releases by Jeff Buckley, Jeff Tweedy and the Flaming Lips (on gold vinyl, to boot!); live albums by Elton John, Billy Joel, Dr. Dog, Duran Duran, the Grateful Dead, Green Day, Janis Joplin, Mumford & Sons, Pearl Jam -- and a whole lot more. Visit the official RSD website for a full list of titles.

As the biggest vinyl shopping day of the year descends on shops around the world, local retailers are gearing up in fun ways (read our recent coverage on La Mesa's Re-Animated Records). From live performances and DJ sets to free food, drinks and special grab-bags, San Diegans are guaranteed a great time while they're out and about on Saturday.

Keep in mind that not every participating record shop will be carrying everything. Quantities are spread out worldwide and often shops don't know what they'll be receiving until shipments show up at their door. So prepare to line up and be sure to do it early.

The SoundDiego 2019 Record Store Day Guide

Cow Records:5040 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

FeeLit Records:909 E St., East Village. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. In-store DJ sets, Skratcher open portable "Skratch Session" from 4-6 p.m. and more.

Folk Arts Rare Records: 3072 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. DJ sets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Marcelo's Food Truck will be on hand, thousands of "fresh" 45s will be put out, along with an exclusive RSD cassette release.

Jupiter Records & Tapes:3610 University Ave., City Heights. Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. DJ sets, live performances by Johnny High Hat and Oatmeal, thousands of "fresh" 45s will be put out, along with an exclusive RSD cassette release.

Lou's Records:434 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (at 9 a.m., they begin handing out numbers to those who have lined up) They'll also be giving away various RSD titles to lucky shoppers.

M-Theory Records:827 W. Washington St., Mission Hills. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Head over for Lefty's pizza and live performances by Nate Legend, Coral Bells, Ignant Benches, and the Petty Saints throughout the day.

Normal Records:4201 30th St., North Park. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Their RSD inventory is listed online here.

Re-Animated Records:8320 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa Village. Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 20% off storewide (RSD titles excluded), free snacks and drinks, and the first 25 customers in line will receive a free "Re-Animated Puke-Pak" of special goodies.

Record City:3757 Sixth Ave., Hillcrest. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 20% off used titles, as well as pizza and soda.

Spin Records:370 Grand Ave., Carlsbad. Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Live performances starting at noon by Trouble in the Wind, Modern Bummer, Twin Ritual, Brian Ellis and more. Free and all ages.

Vinyl Junkies Record Shack:2235 Fern St., South Park. Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Free pizza from Lefty's Pizzeria and drinks from Guayaki Yerba Mate. Blind Owl label release show/party featuring a live performance by Creature and the Woods, along with a set by Systems Officer. DJ sets by Mario Rubalcaba (Earthless), Rob Crow (Pinback), Lol Tolhurst (the Cure) and more. Go here for more information.

Note: The local RSD event info listed above was collected online and if you're a participating record store and want your event/info included here (or updated), please email me.

Dustin Lothspeich is a San Diego Music Award-winning musician, Senior Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2013, talent buyer at The Merrow, and founder of the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.