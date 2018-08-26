The Rock Sends Video Tribute to Woman Killed in Fiery Crash

Aileen Pizarro, the mother that was killed along with her daughter in a fiery wrong-way crash Thursday, was a huge Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan.

As a tribute to Pizarro, her son, Angelo, tweeted Johnson on Saturday hoping the wrestler-turned-movie star would say his mom's name for her funeral tribute video.

Johnson more than delivered Sunday. He sent Angelo a video offering his condolences.

"I am so sorry to hear about your sister and mom and this tragic loss that you and your family are going through," he said the video Angelo's brother, Dominic, shared with NBC 7.

"If your mom could see me now, which I'm sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and being a such a big fan," he continued.

Angelo was ecstatic to have received a response back.

"I hope everyone knows how amazing you are," he tweeted. "I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you."

Johnson ended the minute-long video encouraging the family to "stay strong."