The Old Globe's annual Globe for All tour brings Shakespeare's "A Winter's Tale" to audiences across San Diego this fall for low or no cost.

The tour, running from Oct. 29 to Nov. 17, gives audiences across the county a chance to see theater for a low cost. This year, the tour will feature five new venues as well.

"The Winter’s Tale is my very favorite Shakespeare play, and so it’s a special pleasure to see it tour our region as the 2019 production of our thrilling Globe for All series,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein in a statement. “Full of feeling, music, magic, and wonder, the play is about the power of second chances in life, and I know that in Daniel Jáquez’s inventive and energetic production it will touch audiences deeply, even as it fills them with laughter and joy."

The cross-cultural production, directed by Daniel Jaquez, tells the story of King Leontes, who suspects his wife of infidelity with his best friend from youth.

The play will be staged at unique spaces across San Diego. Here's a full list of the free performances.

The tour will wrap up at the Old Globe' Lowell Davies Fetival Theater with two low-cost performances at 12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets to this cost $15 for the general public and $10 for subscribers.