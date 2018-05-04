A new play by "Black Panther" star Danai Gurira and a new rock and roll musical inspired by the songs of Huey Lewis and The News are among two of the five world premiere pieces coming to The Old Globe this season, the theater announced Friday.

The theater rolled out its full 2018-2019 lineup on Friday. Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein said in a statement the new season continues the theater's commitment to diversity, and that there's something for everyone in their lineup.

"There are works in many genres that tell stories through varied theatrical forms. And there are stories that range across history and the full spectrum of the human experience as they model on our stages the pluralistic America in which we live," Edelstein said in a statement. "This is theatre that matters: witty, engaging, fun, tuneful, thoughtful, and provocative."

The season kicks off this fall with the previously announced world premiere musical "The Heart of Rock & Roll," based off the music of Huey Lewis and The News. Jonathan Abrams helmed the book, with a story by Tyler Mitchell and Abrams.

The Globe's annual Globe for All tour will take on "A Midsummer Night's Dream" this fall, directed by Patricia McGregor. The 20-stop touring production will perform across San Diego County to multigenerational audiences who may not have regular access to performing arts.

When the holidays come around, expect to see a new, world premiere musical come to The Globe: "Looking for Christmas: The New Clint Black Christmas Musical." The new musical will run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 16 and is inspired by the country music legend's chart-topping holiday album.

Plus, expect San Diego's beloved "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" to return this holiday season, as well, for its 21st year.

The new year will kick off with a look at tradition, marriage and the American family in Tony Award nominee Danai Gurira's "Familiar." Gurira may be best known for her work in the blockbuster movie "Black Panther" and Broadway's "Eclipsed," in addition to her work on "The Walking Dead." The play will open Jan. 31.

"Tiny Beautiful Things," based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, author of "Wild," will make its West Coast premiere in February 2019. The piece has been adapted for the stage by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos.

A new musical with book, music and lyrics by Britta Johnson will land at the Globe for its American premiere in the spring. "Life After" explores loss and love; the play will be directed by the Globe's Edelstein.

Three world premiere musicals will round out the season: Laurel Ollstein's "They Promised Her the Moon" and JC Lee's "What Are You," both developed at the Globe's Powers New Voices Festival, and Ken Ludwig's "The Gods of Comedy."

Ollstein's "They Promised Her the Moon" tells the unknown, true story of Jerrie Cobb, a skilled pilot who underwent the same rigorous NASA testing in 1960 as the "Mercury Seven" - but never made it to orbit.

The Globe-commissioned "What Are You" will open on the heels of Ollstein's new play. The play tells the story of Don, a man who struggles to support his family in a changing America.

And many Globe patrons will be excited to see Ludwig's newest piece, "The Gods of Comedy." Ludwig, best known for "Robin Hood!" and "Baskerville," returns to the Globe summer 2019 for the world premiere. Tony Award-winning Director Kathleen Marshall helms the comedy.



Plus, the Globe will present Shakespeare's classic "Julius Caesar" October 2018.

Single tickets are not on sale yet. Season subscriptions can be purchased online by clicking here, or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.